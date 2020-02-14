Overview

Dr. Christopher Vallorosi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Vallorosi works at Urology Associates Of Dover in Dover, DE with other offices in Milton, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.