Dr. Christopher Vachon, MD
Dr. Christopher Vachon, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Neurospinepain Surgery Center LLC7956 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2416
Fort Wayne Neurology11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6780
Kosciusko Community Hospital2101 Dubois Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 436-2416
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Awesome - he listens and gives answers and is helpful.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Vachon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vachon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vachon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vachon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vachon.
