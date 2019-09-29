Dr. Christopher Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Urban, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Urban, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Urban works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Mountain Dermatology78 Long Shoals Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 684-0703
-
2
Skin Surgery Center PA1450 Professional Park Dr Ste 150, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 724-2434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urban?
He is the best! I have been to him twice and you can bet should I need more Mohs surgery, he will be the one to do it. I will not go to anyone else. Dr. Urban is the absolute best.
About Dr. Christopher Urban, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508183286
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urban works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.