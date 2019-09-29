See All Dermatologists in Arden, NC
Dr. Christopher Urban, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Urban, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Urban works at Carolina Mountain Dermatology in Arden, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Mountain Dermatology
    78 Long Shoals Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 684-0703
  2. 2
    Skin Surgery Center PA
    1450 Professional Park Dr Ste 150, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 724-2434

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Actinic Keratosis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2019
    He is the best! I have been to him twice and you can bet should I need more Mohs surgery, he will be the one to do it. I will not go to anyone else. Dr. Urban is the absolute best.
    Eva Marie Clyde, NC — Sep 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Urban, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Urban, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508183286
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

