Dr. Christopher Uchiyama, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Uchiyama, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8920
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7981
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
No surgeon would want to operate on me…Dr Uchiama did and I have not taken any pain meds since. Prior to my surgery I had spent a week in the hospital for uncontrolled pain. He removed old hardware left from a previous surgery, modified my cervical to alleviate my pinched nerves, removed arthritis, fixed two herniated disks in one surgery. He is kind and listens patiently.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Utah Hosp
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
