Overview

Dr. Christopher Tykocki, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Tykocki works at Dr. Christopher Tykocki in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.