Overview

Dr. Christopher Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Louis Brenner M.D. Family Practice in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.