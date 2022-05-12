Dr. Christopher Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Louis Brenner M.D. Family Practice1113 Alta Ave Ste 110, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-9737
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tsai is a gentle, nice and caring person. He is extremely pleasant and handled my situation seamlessly. He really takes the time to explain everything to you and answers any questions you have with care and doesn’t make you feel rushed. His staff is great (especially the scheduler) and they are respectful with your time. I don’t think I sat in the waiting room for longer than 10 minutes, which is very unusual for medical care. I highly recommend Dr. Tsai.
About Dr. Christopher Tsai, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
