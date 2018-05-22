Dr. Christopher Trotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Trotter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Trotter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St. Mathews University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Trotter works at
Locations
Knoxville Heart Group1819 Clinch Ave Ste 108, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trotter listened patiently to my concerns about chest pain while taking a detailed cardiac family history. He eased my mind through education on heart function and which cardiac test would be appropriate for me. His calming voice and clear instructions during my test helped to ease my anxiety level. Dr. Trotter reviewed and explained test results before I left testing room. He left me with a calming peace that all is well cardiac wise and I will return should any heart problems arise.
About Dr. Christopher Trotter, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538321393
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Charleston Area Medical Center - Memorial Hospital
- St. Mathews University School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trotter has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.
