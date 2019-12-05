Overview

Dr. Christopher Trimble, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Trimble works at MOSAIC LIFE CARE in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Platte City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.