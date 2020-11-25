See All General Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Christopher Traver, MD

General Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Traver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Traver works at San Jose Trauma Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Jose Trauma Center
    150 N Jackson Ave Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Dr. Traver is the best surgeon! He has my total trust. If I ever need surgery again I want him to be the one to do it.
    About Dr. Christopher Traver, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518046986
    Stanford Hospital

    • Stanford Hospital
    • Stanford Hospital
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Traver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Traver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Traver works at San Jose Trauma Center in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Traver’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Traver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

