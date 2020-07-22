Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Tran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX.
Dr. Tran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Area ENT Specialists LLP333 N Texas Ave Ste 3100, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-7135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Great bedside manner but more importantly was easy to talk with and explained the sugery and finding well. Really like this doctor. Very professional.
About Dr. Christopher Tran, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1205193687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Acute Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.