Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Charles Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Trahan works at St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Restorative Breast
    1717 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Trahan is a phenomenal doctor and obviously puts his patients first. Going through breast cancer my scars are seen a lot by many different doctors. Every time a new doctor sees them they are astonished at how amazing they look. The scars are barely visible. I am so pleased with Dr. Trahan.
    SaraLee — Nov 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952514382
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trahan works at St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Trahan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

