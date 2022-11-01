Overview

Dr. Christopher Trahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Charles Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Trahan works at St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.