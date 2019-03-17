Dr. Christopher Toth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Toth, DPM
Dr. Christopher Toth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.
Southern Maine Health Care - Biddeford Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 773-1728
SMHC Podiatry46 Barra Rd Ste 101, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 294-8230
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Maine Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
So very thankful for Dr. Toth and his expertise. He's direct, sincere and honest and his staff is wonderful. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Toth, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toth has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.