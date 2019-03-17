Overview

Dr. Christopher Toth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Toth works at SOUTHERN MAINE HEALTH CARE in Biddeford, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.