Overview

Dr. Christopher Tomaras, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Tomaras works at Perimeter North Medical Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.