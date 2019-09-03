Dr. Christopher Tolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Tolan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Midwest Ear Nose and Throat Specialists2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 120, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-0750
Midwewst Ent. Specialists217 Radio Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-0750
Midwest Ear Nose and Throat Specialists3590 Arcade St, Saint Paul, MN 55127 Directions (651) 702-0750
Midwest Ear Nose and Throat Specialists3460 Promenade Ave, Eagan, MN 55123 Directions (651) 702-0750
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Listens well and described recommended procedures well
About Dr. Christopher Tolan, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolan speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolan.
