Dr. Christopher Tokin, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Tokin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Assoc98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 630, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 485-5414
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Tokin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366773657
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
