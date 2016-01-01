Overview

Dr. Christopher Tokin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Tokin works at Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.