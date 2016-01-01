See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Christopher Tkach, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Tkach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Tkach works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic
    9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hofmann Arthritis Institute - Salt Lake City
    24 S 1100 E Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 355-6468
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
    1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 355-6468
  4. 4
    Davis Hospital and Medical Center
    1600 W Antelope Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 355-6468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon

About Dr. Christopher Tkach, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679929707
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
