Dr. Christopher Tkach, MD
Dr. Christopher Tkach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hofmann Arthritis Institute - Salt Lake City24 S 1100 E Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 355-6468Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 355-6468
Davis Hospital and Medical Center1600 W Antelope Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 355-6468
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1679929707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Tkach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tkach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tkach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tkach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tkach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.