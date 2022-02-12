Overview

Dr. Christopher Tiu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.



Dr. Tiu works at Wheeling Hospital Center for Audiology - Tiu Ent in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.