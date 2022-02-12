Dr. Christopher Tiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tiu, MD
Dr. Christopher Tiu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
Wheeling Hospital Center for Audiology - Tiu Ent176 Anthoni Ave, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-2060
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Dr Tiu was very friendly and informative. He actually takes the time to make sure you understand everything, very good bedside manner.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
