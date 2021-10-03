Overview

Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Tiner works at HealthCare Partners in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.