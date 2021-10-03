See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Tiner works at HealthCare Partners in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeev Puri, MD
    50 Bellefontaine St Ste 304, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 788-9152
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 03, 2021
    Great surgeon who is a true artist and cares for his patients. No regrets at all and will use Dr. Timer again and will refer friends and family in the future.
    Ig — Oct 03, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720095235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook Cnty Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hawaii Loa College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Tiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tiner works at HealthCare Partners in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tiner’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

