Dr. Christopher Ticknor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ticknor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ticknor, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ticknor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Ticknor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shawna M Deeves MD1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 692-7775
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ticknor?
Absolutely the BEST you will find anywhere! This guy is incredible! He will peg your problem in 5 minutes! A GENIUS!!!!!!
About Dr. Christopher Ticknor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487733556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ticknor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ticknor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ticknor works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ticknor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ticknor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ticknor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ticknor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.