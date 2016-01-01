Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Hawthorne OB-Gyn Associates4605 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 571-7245
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Obstetrics & Gynecology
22 years of experience
English
Male
NPI: 1952399305
Residency: Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
Internship: Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
