Overview

Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital Watonga and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Mercy Oncology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.