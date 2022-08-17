Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital Watonga and Norman Regional Hospital.
Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology - Coletta4401 McAuley Blvd Ste 2700, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Mercy Hospital Kingfisher
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Thompson is always prepared, prompt, attentive & professional. He has never once told me what he can't do but always what he can and will do. He is always confident and i have total confidence in him.
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1740321447
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.