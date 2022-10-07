Overview

Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Emerson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pyloric Stenosis, Abdominal Pain and ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.