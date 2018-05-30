Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
ENT Specialists of Abilene1233 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 437-3687Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
ENT Specialists of Abilene (South)1665 Antilley Rd Ste 160, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 437-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very knowledgeable and compassionate. Easy to talk with and truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Abilene Christian University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
