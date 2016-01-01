Overview

Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sulphur, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Memorial Medical Group Heart & Vascular in Sulphur, LA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.