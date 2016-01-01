Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sulphur, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Medical Group Heart & Vascular - Sulphur913 E Kent Dr Ste A, Sulphur, LA 70663 Directions (703) 639-0027
Heart and Vascular Center1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225135478
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- Louisiana State University Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
