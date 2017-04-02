Overview

Dr. Christopher Thacker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Thacker works at Tennessee Valley Urology Center in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.