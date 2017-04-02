Dr. Christopher Thacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thacker, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Thacker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Thacker works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Valley Urology Center400 Berywood Trl NW Ste B, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 472-3201
-
2
Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland2305 Chambliss Ave NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 472-3201
-
3
Athens Medical Mall719 Cook Dr Ste 105, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 744-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thacker?
I had to take my uncle that i am responsible for and he is mentally challenged to DR. Thacker he was GREAT with him done his surgery and after care and was sood good with him. My mom had to have her kidneys checked so of course i chose Dr. Thacker
About Dr. Christopher Thacker, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881658664
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thacker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thacker works at
Dr. Thacker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thacker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.