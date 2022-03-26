Overview

Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Terrien works at Coastal Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Borthwick Avenue in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.