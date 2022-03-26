See All General Surgeons in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Terrien works at Coastal Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Borthwick Avenue in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery - Borthwick Avenue
    333 Borthwick Ave Ste 402, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 559-4111
  2. 2
    Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 110, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 525-2542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Terrien?

    Mar 26, 2022
    I am home recovering from my quadruple bypass surgery thanks to Dr. Terrien’s expertises. He preformed this surgery with skill and professionalism. He put my mind at ease with his reassuring upbeat manner. “Heart”felt gratitude and profound thankfulness is not enough for Dr. Terrien. SPH has more than a double plus with Dr. Terrien on staff. You’ll be in great hands with Dr. Terrien should the need arise. THANK YOU is not enough but . . .
    Edward stumpf — Mar 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Terrien to family and friends

    Dr. Terrien's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Terrien

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780805390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale-New Haven Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of Vermont/Fletcher Allen Hlthcare
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of Vermont
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terrien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terrien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.