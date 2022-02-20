See All Podiatrists in Kailua, HI
Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    40 Aulike St Ste 414, Kailua, HI 96734 (808) 261-3264

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2022
    Came in with chronic ankle and foot pain. Dr. Teramura is quick, thorough, friendly and wonderfully enthusiastic. He gave me a stretching/icing regimen (which has worked very well) and to his great credit did not push for further visits or elaborate treatment. I was delighted with my appointment.
    Michael Milligan — Feb 20, 2022
    Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM
    About Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720137573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teramura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teramura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Teramura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teramura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teramura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teramura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.