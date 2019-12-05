Dr. Teitleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Teitleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Teitleman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 849-2405Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. He takes the time to listen and is alway on top of your care. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a good doctor. He has been my doctor for almost 10 years and the only reason I am leaving is because my health insurance changed. I am not leaving by choice.
About Dr. Christopher Teitleman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
