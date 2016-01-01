Dr. Tangren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Tangren, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Tangren, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Belmont Office115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 855-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 875 Massachusetts Ave Ste 22, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 492-0108
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tangren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tangren has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tangren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangren. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.