See All Neurosurgeons in Wailuku, HI
Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (60)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Taleghani works at Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Hermitage, TN, Bowling Green, KY, Nashville, TN and Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic
    85 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 442-5700
  2. 2
    Main Office
    5653 Frist Blvd Ste 731, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 885-2778
  3. 3
    Pinnacle Surgical Partners
    1048 Ashley St Ste 101, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 885-2778
  4. 4
    St. Thomas Office
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 523, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 885-2778
  5. 5
    Pinnacle Surgical Partners
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 420, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 855-2778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American General
    • American Life & Health Ins. Co.
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taleghani?

    Mar 04, 2022
    I was fortunate to have Dr. Taleghani perform thoracic surgery on me after a severe SCI. I was rolled and slammed to the ground underwater by the ocean surf, while at Big Beach in Maui. I nearly drowned. The incredible force of the water was like a cement truck emptying it’s contents on me! It shattered several vertebrae in my thoracic spine and fractured my cervical vertebrae and several ribs. I had paralysis in my right leg and was completely immobilized with pain. After surgery, my paralysis resolved, and sensation and mobility was fully restored. After several months of intensive therapy, I became mobile without aids and have made enormous improvement. I am Canadian, and my trauma team here in BC are absolutely amazed at my recovery. Dr. Taleghani truly is an exceptionally skilled and brilliant surgeon! I am so very grateful to have been under his care. I actually carry a photo of him on my phone :)
    Lisa Borisoff — Mar 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taleghani to family and friends

    Dr. Taleghani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taleghani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992840813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taleghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taleghani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taleghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Taleghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taleghani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taleghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taleghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.