Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Taleghani works at Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Hermitage, TN, Bowling Green, KY, Nashville, TN and Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.