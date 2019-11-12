Dr. Christopher Szyarto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szyarto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Szyarto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Szyarto, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Szyarto works at
Locations
Psicor Stat Lab302 Kensington Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 762-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Szyarto is an awesome doctor. He is smart, compassionate and caring! He is always smiling, wears happy socks and makes you feel special every visit. I highly recommend this special doctor!
About Dr. Christopher Szyarto, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1942243597
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hematology and Oncology
Dr. Szyarto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szyarto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szyarto has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szyarto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Szyarto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szyarto.
