Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (174)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Swanson works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Northside in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Riverside
    2627 Riverside Ave Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 567-4167
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists
    4565 US Highway 17 Ste 200, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2698
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Northside Clinic
    15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 5300, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-5988
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 174 ratings
    Patient Ratings (174)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Patient friendly, listens, allowed time for questions
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1548429525
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Dartmouth
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    174 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

