Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Barstow, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Choice Healthcare Associates - Dr1890 W Main St Ste 110, Barstow, CA 92311 Directions (760) 256-1422
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 697-5405Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Swanson is an amazing physician. I would not be alive today if it was not my doctor. He is extremely knowledgeable, attentive, patient, and kind. He listens to what you are saying and follows up. If he has to refer you to specialists he follows up with each and every one of them so he can better treat you. I guess I could say he is my quarter back to excellent heath care and to keeping me alive. I am extremely grateful, blessed and proud to have Dr. Swanson as my physician.
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023016847
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
