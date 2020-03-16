See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Highland, IL
Dr. Christopher Sutton, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Sutton, DO is a Pulmonologist in Highland, IL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Dr. Sutton works at HSHS Medical Group - Highland in Highland, IL with other offices in Breese, IL and O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology - Highland
    12860 Troxler Ave Ste 135, Highland, IL 62249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Breese
    9515 Holy Cross Ln Ste 3, Breese, IL 62230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's
    3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hshs Holy Family Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test

Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 16, 2020
FANTASTIC DOCTOR!!!
— Mar 16, 2020
About Dr. Christopher Sutton, DO

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • English
  • 1558771220
Education & Certifications

  • Saint Louis University Hospital
  • Saint Louis University Hospital
  • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
