Dr. Christopher Sutton, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sutton, DO is a Pulmonologist in Highland, IL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology - Highland12860 Troxler Ave Ste 135, Highland, IL 62249 Directions (618) 641-5803Thursday9:00am - 3:00pm
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Breese9515 Holy Cross Ln Ste 3, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 641-5803Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Sutton, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1558771220
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
