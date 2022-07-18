Dr. Christopher Surek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Surek, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Surek, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City, MO.
Locations
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery7901 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 754-4939Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Surek’s unwavering passion and talent for providing the absolute best outcomes for all my procedures has blown me away. Results that I had not known were possible once again has exceeded my expectations. He is hands down the best doctor in the country.
About Dr. Christopher Surek, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114264637
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Ks
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City, MO
- University Of West Alabama, Livingston, Al
- Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
