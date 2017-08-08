Dr. Christopher Summa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Summa, MD
Dr. Christopher Summa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Soquel, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
J. Talisman Pomeroy Iv M.d.3035 N Main St, Soquel, CA 95073 Directions (831) 761-8682
Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz2900 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2300
Palo Alto Med Foundation - SC1661 Soquel Dr Ste F, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 460-6042
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I got opinions from 3 different highly rated orthopedic surgeons for bad lower back pain. All recommended spinal fusion. I went to Dr Summa as my 4th opinion. He reviewed the other doctor's write-ups, my X-ray & MRI and said "I don't think the pain is coming from your back? I think it's your right hip!" Sure enough, I went to an ortho hip doctor & he confirmed I had a labral tear, bone spurs, and a compacted bursa. I'm now pain free. Dr Summa is an honest doctor - thank you Dr. Summa!
About Dr. Christopher Summa, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Summa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summa has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Summa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summa.
