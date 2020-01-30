Overview

Dr. Christopher Sullivan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.