Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Stutz works at Childrens Heart Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health
    1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-2895
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Bsw Greater Dallas Orthopaedics
    12230 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 252-7020
  3. 3
    Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
    2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 559-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407903297
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Midwestern State University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stutz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stutz works at Childrens Heart Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stutz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

