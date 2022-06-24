Overview

Dr. Christopher Sturch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.



Dr. Sturch works at Sturch Family Clinic in Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.