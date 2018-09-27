See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dayton, OH
Overview

Dr. Christopher Strauchon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Dr. Strauchon works at SOUTHVIEW HOSPITAL in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH and Centerville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kettering Health Washington Township
    1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 439-6000
  2. 2
    Soin Medical Center
    3535 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 436-9825
  3. 3
    Kettering Health Main Campus
    3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 436-9825
  4. 4
    7740 Washington Village Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 436-9825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 27, 2018
    Dr Stracuhon is awesome! He is the first doctor to actually listen and believe me about my urinary issues. I love him!
    VA — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. Christopher Strauchon, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215195144
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strauchon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strauchon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauchon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauchon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauchon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauchon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

