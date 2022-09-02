Overview

Dr. Christopher Stone, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Stone works at HCA Florida Cardiac Surgical Specialists - Oak Hill in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.