Dr. Christopher Stokoe, MD
Dr. Christopher Stokoe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plano, TX.
Plano East3705 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-3577Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Explains things well. Listens to my concerns.
- Hematology
- English
- 1801839758
- Baylor University Med Center
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokoe.
