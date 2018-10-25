Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Stewart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
Canyon State Urology PC5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 375-1700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Arizona Urology Specialists - Peoria7747 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 235, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 222-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 375-1700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is the greatest. His patient to doctor communication is great and he can explain things which makes it easy to understand. I have been going to him for several years and would recommend him in a New York minute to anyone. Thanks Dr. Stewart. Dave Rice
About Dr. Christopher Stewart, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stewart speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
