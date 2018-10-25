Overview

Dr. Christopher Stewart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart works at Canyon State Urology in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.