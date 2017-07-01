Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
Podiatry Group LLC600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 360, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 979-0763
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stewart has treated my foot issues for the past 6 years... he is thorough, professional, and spent adequate timer discussing treatment options...i highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.