Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM

Podiatry
1.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. 

Dr. Stewart works at Podiatry Group in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Group LLC
    600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 360, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 979-0763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 01, 2017
    Dr Stewart has treated my foot issues for the past 6 years... he is thorough, professional, and spent adequate timer discussing treatment options...i highly recommend him.
    Pbutler in Charlottesville, VA — Jul 01, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346226446
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Stewart, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart works at Podiatry Group in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Stewart’s profile.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

