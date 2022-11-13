Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD
Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Northwest6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 382-8200
Oro Valley1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 101, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 544-9700
Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC12315 N Vistoso Park Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 544-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Takes time and listens and answers.
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Sports Medicine Fellowship, Banner Good Samaritan/Toca, Phoenix, Arizona
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
