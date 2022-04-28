Dr. Christopher Steidle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steidle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Steidle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Steidle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They completed their residency with Indiana University Hosps
Dr. Steidle works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology60 Bryan Blvd Ste 200, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steidle is an outstanding urologist and is very personable who spends the time with the patient explaining procedure/treatment plan. In my case he went above and beyond to schedule me for surgery on a very short notice.
About Dr. Christopher Steidle, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steidle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steidle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steidle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steidle works at
Dr. Steidle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steidle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Steidle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steidle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steidle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steidle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.