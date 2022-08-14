Dr. Christopher Staudinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staudinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Staudinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Staudinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
-
1
NCH Physician Group- General Surgery1726 Medical Blvd Ste 203, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 598-1250
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staudinger?
Dr.Staudinger was my angel and my surgeon. I can never thank him enough, and the great OR team I had. Laproscopic hernia surgery went fantastic. I will definitely recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Christopher Staudinger, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1619312659
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staudinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staudinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staudinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staudinger has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staudinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Staudinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staudinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staudinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staudinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.