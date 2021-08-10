Overview

Dr. Christopher Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Starr works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.