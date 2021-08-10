Dr. Christopher Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Starr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I am very grateful for the care and surgical results provided by Dr. Starr. Eye surgery is a stressful prospect under any circumstances, but the quality of care received was excellent and the results have been excellent.
About Dr. Christopher Starr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720076185
- Johns Hopkins U/Wilmer Eye Institute
- Harvard University Mass Eye and Ear Infirm
- Columbia U/St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp|Columbia U/St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
