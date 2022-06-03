Dr. Christopher Starks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Starks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Starks, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from The University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Starks works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology1802 Braeburn Dr Ste B1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-3702Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked in Cardiology for thirty years. My sister was a patient of Dr Starks, and going with her through her visits and out patient surgery, I was very impressed with Dr Starks and his staff, and out patient surgery. She could have not been treated any better by anyone, I was so impressed with everyone. Dr Starks was so sincere and caring of my sister. He explained the procedure to me and I was impressed with his knowledge but mainly with his sincere caring and concern of my sister. I'm sure I would go to him with any urology condition. I give him a 10 Star review and everyone we came in contact with at LGP. Thank you.
About Dr. Christopher Starks, MD
- Fertility Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Yale University/Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale School of Medicine
- The University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Dartmouth Coll
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starks works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Starks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starks.
