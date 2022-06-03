See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Christopher Starks, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Starks, MD

Fertility Medicine
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Starks, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from The University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Starks works at LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology
    1802 Braeburn Dr Ste B1, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 772-3702
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Starks?

    Jun 03, 2022
    I have worked in Cardiology for thirty years. My sister was a patient of Dr Starks, and going with her through her visits and out patient surgery, I was very impressed with Dr Starks and his staff, and out patient surgery. She could have not been treated any better by anyone, I was so impressed with everyone. Dr Starks was so sincere and caring of my sister. He explained the procedure to me and I was impressed with his knowledge but mainly with his sincere caring and concern of my sister. I'm sure I would go to him with any urology condition. I give him a 10 Star review and everyone we came in contact with at LGP. Thank you.
    Dorita LeMaster — Jun 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Starks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Starks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Starks to family and friends

    Dr. Starks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Starks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Starks, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Starks, MD

    Specialties
    • Fertility Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588827968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University/Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth Coll
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Starks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starks works at LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Starks’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Starks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Starks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.