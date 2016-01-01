Dr. Christopher Stapley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stapley, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Stapley, DO is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Stapley works at
Locations
Sunflower Neonatology Associates11600 College Blvd Ste 201, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 386-3154
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Stapley, DO
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; BioSciences
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stapley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stapley works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
